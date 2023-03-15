M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $103.10.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.