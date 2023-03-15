M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Articles

