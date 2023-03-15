M&T Bank Corp Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,507,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72.

