M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $19,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $177.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

