Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

