Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE:ORI opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72.
Old Republic International Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.
Old Republic International Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
