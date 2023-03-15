M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE WFC opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
