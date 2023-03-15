TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

YTPG stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

