Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $769,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 27.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

