Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 27.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 317,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $599,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 536.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 93,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 143.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,360,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after buying an additional 3,745,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:HERA opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
