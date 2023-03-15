Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 229,000 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPVI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

IPVI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

