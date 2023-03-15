Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 229,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $5,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 583,862 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

