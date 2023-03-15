Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of EVe Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,667,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,713,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

