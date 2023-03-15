248,305 Shares in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 248,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

About Tio Tech A

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

