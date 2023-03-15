M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MMM opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.