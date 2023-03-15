Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stake Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $85,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

