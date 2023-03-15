Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,890 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

