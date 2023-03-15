Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111,460 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

