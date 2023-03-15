MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $66,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,214.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $970.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

