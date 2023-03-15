Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $69,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.1 %

MTD opened at $1,469.87 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,510.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,377.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.