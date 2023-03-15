Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $76.75 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $76,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $328.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.94 and a 200 day moving average of $259.85. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

