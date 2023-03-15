LWM Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $36,970,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average of $207.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

