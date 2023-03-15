LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $225,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $441.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.06. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

