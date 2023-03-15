Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.78. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,959,889.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock worth $25,741,693. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.