Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,019 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of AutoZone worth $32,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AZO opened at $2,427.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,455.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,382.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

