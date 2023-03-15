Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 59,812 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,812 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $33,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

