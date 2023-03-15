Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 251 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,367,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $369.84 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.13. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

