Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,513 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $38,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

