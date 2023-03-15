iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $41,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

