Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $222,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

FIX stock opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

