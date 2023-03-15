Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.