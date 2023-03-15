Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

