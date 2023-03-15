Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.
Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.
