Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Up 2.0 %

Sempra stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.13. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

