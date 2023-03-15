Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.75 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $336.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $283.88 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

