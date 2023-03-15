Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,682 shares of company stock worth $5,782,324. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

