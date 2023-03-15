Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

