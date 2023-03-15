Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $369.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

