Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

