Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 865 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $195.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.97 and a 200 day moving average of $233.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.