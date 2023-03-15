Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 21,883 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Joint by 700.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Joint by 63.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 40,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

