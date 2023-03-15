Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.33 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day moving average is $227.83.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $28,078.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,227,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $3,106,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,813,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $28,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,227,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,620 shares of company stock worth $29,170,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

