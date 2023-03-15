Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $897,000 Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,069,000 after buying an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 175,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,478,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,606 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQSP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

