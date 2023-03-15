Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

