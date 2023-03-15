Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

WBA stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.