Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

EMR opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

