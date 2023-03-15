Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 34.8% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 35.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

