Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,554 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

