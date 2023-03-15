Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.