Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

