Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Cuts Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

